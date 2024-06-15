Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Sells $103,422.99 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $103,422.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,121.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Willdan Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $407.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.44. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WLDN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth about $12,628,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 374,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.