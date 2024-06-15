Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $16.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

WSM stock opened at $301.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.61. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $117.89 and a fifty-two week high of $348.51.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma are set to split on Tuesday, July 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 9th.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,076 shares of company stock valued at $18,420,458. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

