Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $331.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Wingstop alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WING

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $398.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.25. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.