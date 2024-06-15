Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLDX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,586,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,586,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,160 shares of company stock valued at $7,501,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.