Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.11 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $161.62 million and $9.11 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for about $30.17 or 0.00045625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,357,194 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,385,754.31181858. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 30.30582995 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1077 active market(s) with $17,129,572.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

