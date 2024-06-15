Wrapped Pulse Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $412.33 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,565,098,104,091 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,556,980,458,727.6045. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004871 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $3,525,780.91 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

