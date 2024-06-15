WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance
WXXWY stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
