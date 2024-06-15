WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance

WXXWY stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.