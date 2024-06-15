Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE XPOF opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

