Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YEXT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.11 million, a PE ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 1.22. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yext by 17,238.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

