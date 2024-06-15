Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yokogawa Electric Stock Performance
Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $52.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02.
About Yokogawa Electric
