Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yokogawa Electric Stock Performance

Yokogawa Electric stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Yokogawa Electric has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $52.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02.

About Yokogawa Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Russia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through Industrial Automation and Control Business, Measuring Instruments Business, New Business, and Other segments.

