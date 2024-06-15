YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,041.14

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,041.14 ($13.26) and traded as low as GBX 781.92 ($9.96). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 816 ($10.39), with a volume of 487,925 shares trading hands.

YouGov Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £968.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,180.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 884.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,039.87.

Get YouGov alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 4,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.33), for a total value of £40,014.40 ($50,954.28). Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.