Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Everest Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $18.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $18.72. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $61.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s FY2025 earnings at $66.85 EPS.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on EG

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $367.82 on Thursday. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,457,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Everest Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,130,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,175,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.