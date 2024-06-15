Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $9.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $186.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,120 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,693 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Articles

