Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Ameren in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

NYSE AEE opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 117.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 108.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 227.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

