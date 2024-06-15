ZClassic Hits One Day Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $547,410.26 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00043886 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00034480 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010907 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000572 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000334 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.
Block explorer data from
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.