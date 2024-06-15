ZClassic (ZCL) Tops One Day Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $554,046.68 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00043834 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00034084 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

