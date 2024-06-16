1,018 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,119 shares of company stock worth $22,593,042. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chubb Stock Down 1.1 %
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
