1,018 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,119 shares of company stock worth $22,593,042. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 1.1 %

Chubb stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.46. 1,351,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,962. The company has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.23. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.