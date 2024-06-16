10,751 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,491. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average is $97.87. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

