11,307 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VO stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.69. 347,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.79 and its 200 day moving average is $237.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.