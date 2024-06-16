1,213 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,054,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,510,504. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $258.01 billion, a PE ratio of 234.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.