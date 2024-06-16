1,527 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after buying an additional 213,588 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after purchasing an additional 199,339 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,469,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,474,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,450,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.93. 185,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,444. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

