1,779 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Purchased by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,720. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

