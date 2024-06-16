191 Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,857,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

XNTK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.17. 8,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,013. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $129.48 and a 1-year high of $194.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.84. The firm has a market cap of $846.60 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

