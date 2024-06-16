209,687 Shares in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 209,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,377,000. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 10.38% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DMBS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,236. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38.

About DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

