22,857 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $349,448,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hershey by 143.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,819 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 18,495.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 294,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,427,000 after acquiring an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $33,672,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Argus dropped their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.56.

Hershey Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,495. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $263.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.49.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.