2,500 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Purchased by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRN. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,645,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,009,000 after acquiring an additional 23,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,058,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,088,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 82,256 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,238,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.88. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.