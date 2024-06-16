30,141 Shares in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Acquired by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.7% of Abel Hall LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Abel Hall LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFGR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

