41,517 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Acquired by Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,397,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,446,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,975,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,713,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after buying an additional 349,070 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.34. 637,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,456. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

