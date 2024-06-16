491,980 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Bought by Great Oak Capital Partners LLC

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 491,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 7.5% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 663,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after buying an additional 49,976 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,489,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 401,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 750,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 513,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after acquiring an additional 79,229 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 546,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,059. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $32.06.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

