5,041 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,041 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.51. 1,633,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.34.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

