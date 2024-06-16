58,351 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 6.7% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,131,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after buying an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $171.13. 976,529 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

