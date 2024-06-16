5,883 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Acquired by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $213.74. The company had a trading volume of 232,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,421. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $213.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.