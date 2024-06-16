6,115 Shares in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Acquired by Vima LLC

Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 196,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 172,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 110.3% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 271,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 142,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE GDV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. 156,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,781. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $23.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.