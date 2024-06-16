6,279 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Purchased by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $628,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 604,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,864. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

