63,746 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.44. 873,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

