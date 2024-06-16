64,606 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,336,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,087,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $9,537,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:XPEV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,418,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,672,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $906.90 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XPeng

XPeng Profile

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.