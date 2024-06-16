7,319 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,745. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

