7,423 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of Datadog by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,438. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 368.25, a P/E/G ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,553 shares of company stock valued at $80,060,728 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

