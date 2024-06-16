7,920 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,884,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.48. 7,338,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day moving average of $122.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.