AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2 %

AbbVie stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,377,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.80. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $297.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

