ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $328,515.51 and $25.88 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,546.41 or 0.99991687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00091259 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000334 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

