Abel Hall LLC Acquires New Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,528 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,950. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.02.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

