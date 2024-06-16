Abel Hall LLC Acquires New Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,528 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.
SAP Stock Performance
Shares of SAP stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,950. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.02.
SAP Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
