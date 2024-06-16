Abel Hall LLC Acquires Shares of 1,946 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,946 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,518. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average is $152.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

