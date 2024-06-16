Abel Hall LLC Invests $1.43 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Abel Hall LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.13. 976,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

