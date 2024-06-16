Abel Hall LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Abel Hall LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Apple by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.49. 70,122,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,600,812. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.