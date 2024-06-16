Abel Hall LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Abel Hall LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Apple by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Apple Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.49. 70,122,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,600,812. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
