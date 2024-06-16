Abel Hall LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFIS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.84. 164,678 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.