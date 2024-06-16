Abel Hall LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in ASML by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in ASML by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $24.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,027.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,468. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,077.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $947.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $884.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $405.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

