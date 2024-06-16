Abel Hall LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $10,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

