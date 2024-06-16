Abel Hall LLC Purchases Shares of 4,276 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,271,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,094,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

