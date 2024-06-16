Abel Hall LLC Takes $510,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its position in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.78. 4,347,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

